Yashahime Fans Are Worried About Inuyasha's Fate in the Sequel

While many fans of Inuyasha have been stressing over the obvious absence of Kagome from any of the promotional material for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, many are wondering if the titular character of the first season might be pushing up daisies as well. With one of the latest pieces of key art showing a scene of all the characters in an ensemble photo, Inuyasha himself strangely has his back turned within the image, leading some to believe that the current status of the popular anime character that started the franchise might not be so cut and dry!

With Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon following the daughters of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, the statuses of the original characters are still up in the air, though many of them did appear in the latest trailer for the sequel series that will be arriving onto television sets later this fall on October 3rd!

What do you think is the current status of Inuyasha himself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the half-demon brothers of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru!