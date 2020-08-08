Yashahime Fans Are Worried About Inuyasha's Fate in the Sequel
While many fans of Inuyasha have been stressing over the obvious absence of Kagome from any of the promotional material for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, many are wondering if the titular character of the first season might be pushing up daisies as well. With one of the latest pieces of key art showing a scene of all the characters in an ensemble photo, Inuyasha himself strangely has his back turned within the image, leading some to believe that the current status of the popular anime character that started the franchise might not be so cut and dry!
With Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon following the daughters of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, the statuses of the original characters are still up in the air, though many of them did appear in the latest trailer for the sequel series that will be arriving onto television sets later this fall on October 3rd!
What do you think is the current status of Inuyasha himself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the half-demon brothers of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru!
The Anger Will Not Be Quelled
prevnext
also: if kagome are inuyasha are dead - which unfortunately sounds like the case right now - i'm going to be so fucking angry tbh— INUYASHA STANS RISE 2K20 (@kamurrocho) August 7, 2020
Maybe Not Deceased, But Trapped
prevnext
That root head demon had something to do with the dissaperence of kagome songo miroku inuyasha what if they are stuck somewhere or trapped i know they can't be dead its gonna be the daughter's rescuing them i hope 😪 #InuyashaSequel #inuyasha— Eve. 👑 (@Looksbylinaa_) August 8, 2020
Some Fans Are Trying To Hold It Together
prevnext
Where is Kagome and why is Inuyasha not facing us?? Is...is Kagome...DeAd?! I mean that looks like the tree where they first met and maybe the reason why Inuyasha is not facing us is maybe because he is CRYING?! It’s rare to see him cry! Is that it?!?! #Yashahime #InuyashaSequel https://t.co/JavHoJADL2— SamChiquis (@SamAguilar137) August 7, 2020
Fans Will Be Angry If Inuyasha Kicked The Bucket
prevnext
imma be pissed if in #Yashahime Inuyasha and Kagome are dead— bunny₊⁺✦ (@katushkii) August 8, 2020
The Lines Are Being Drawn
prevnext
People think InuYasha and Kagome are dead. I don't think they'd be that stupid to kill of the main couple but of they do, then I will never consider Yashahime canon— paige's anime account| cr: Berserk (@paige_anime) August 8, 2020
Inuyasha Might Be Dead, But Sesshomaru Lives
prevnext
idk what happened to Inuyasha and Kagome (hopefully not dead) but at least we are gonna Sesshoumaru this season pic.twitter.com/q1xpZT7HIg— CCS25 B545 (@erieweeblife) August 7, 2020
We'll All Die A Little
prevnext
I'm gonna say: Inuyasha is probably dead. And as soon as they confirm it i'm going to die a little inside. https://t.co/fQ0wP2ZKw7— amber aponte (@ExtremeGeekGirl) August 8, 2020
Some Refuse To Believe It
prevnext
Can’t wait to finally see inuyasha and Kagome in this sequel (bc I refuse to believe they’re dead) i want them to look a lil older it would be nice to see them aged 🥺🥺🥺— LORD SHOSHOMARU 🗡💎 (@the_shoshjoseph) August 2, 2020
No One Is Ready
prev
I'm so stressed over this, everything seems to indicate that my babies InuYasha, Kagome and Sesshomaru are dead and I'm not ready for this 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/L8BVuqsbz3— ikon´s bae (@Purpleikon) August 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.