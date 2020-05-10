Inuyasha Sequel Reveals First Details for Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter

Inuyasha fans were rocked recently when it was announced that not only is the fan-favorite franchise coming back with a new anime series, but that this sequel will be following the children of characters from the original series. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is an official anime set in the Inuyasha universe featuring original creator Rumiko Takahashi returning to contribute new character designs. The first of these major character designs featured one notable inclusion, Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter. Named Moroha, the official Twitter account for the sequel anime has revealed the first details for this mysterious new character.

As shared on its official website and Twitter (with translations provided by @miggyxmarie on Twitter), Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will feature Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter who serves as a young bounty hunter that unfortunately doesn't know much about her parents. That might be a surprise to many.

The official website for Yashahime describes Moroha as such, "A 14 year old bounty hunter. Each time she exterminates a ghost, she sells the booty to Shikabaneya Jyubei, who trades bounty heads. She uses the ghost sword Kurikaramaru, Her nickname is "Bakekoroshi (Ghost Killer) no Moroha." When she puts on her lipstick that is carried in a shell with a red pearl, she turns into the 'The Red Country-Destroying Demon' and acts very wild."

But there's one line in her description that seems a bit troubling and teases that something happened to Inuyasha and Kagome before the sequel, "Her personality is cheerful and open-hearted. She is more worldly than [Sesshomaru's daughters] Setsuna and Towa. She is actually the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, but she hardly knows her parents because she has lived alone since she was young." If she was alone since she was young, what happened there?

What is your first impression of Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter? Will you be waiting to see Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon when it premieres in Japan this Fall before making a concrete decision? Where do you think Inuyasha and Kagome are in the sequel series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.