Inuyasha's Sequel Teases Kagome's Worrisome Fate

The Finale of Inuyasha When we last saw both Inuyasha and Kagome during Inuyasha: The Final Act, they had managed to defeat the evil Naraku and in doing so, Kagome was brought back to her present, leaving the world of the supernatural behind her. Following three years after this event, Kagome had returned back to Inuyasha, seemingly unable to ever return to her time. With the two finally tying the knot, the sequel series shows that they consummated their union and had a daughter named Moroha. With Moroha at 14 years old, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that at least fifteen years have passed since the conclusion of the first series. In the world of anime especially, a lot can happen in that amount of time!

Where Is Kagome Now? One of the reasons why fans of Inuyasha are concerned for Kagome comes from the fact that she has not appeared in any marketing materials or promotional images that have been released for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. With the offspring of Inuyasha, Kagome, and even Sesshomaru taking center stage for the sequel, the fates of all three of these main characters are still up in the air but the two demonic brothers have shown up in promotional images, leaving us to believe that they'll make appearances at some point. Considering their demonic sides making them far stronger than regular human beings, fans are far more confident in both of them being alive for the sequel but are still scared about Kagome's fate.

Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter As mentioned, Moroha is a fourteen year old demonic bounty hunter who spends most of her days selling the bounties she beats down during her adventures. Unfortunately, it seems as though Moroha, from the description of the series, knows little about her parents, making us believe that Inuyasha and Kagome had something terrible befall them. While we could see Inuyasha simply not being attached to his daughter due to his personality and loner-like attitude, we can't see a world where Kagome leaves her daughter to fend for herself.

Could She Have Died? With fifteen years having passed since the conclusion of Inuyasha, it is entirely possible that some threat killed Kagome and separated her from her daughter. Kagome was always able to handle herself when it came to fighting alongside Inuyasha, but as she grew older and more adventures could have potentially been flung their way, perhaps she found herself encountering a challenge wherein she lost her life. On top of this, considering Kagome's mortal biology, she might have perhaps died due to an illness like cancer, leaving her daughter knowing little about her with Inuyasha slinking into self-imposed exile!

Maybe She's All Right? Maybe she's ok though? Though it's clear that she has been separated from her daughter, this could potentially be the result of Kagome travelling forward in time and returning to her family in the present once again. The evidence however seems to be pointing toward the idea that Kagome has shed this mortal coil, but it is entirely possible that she has either time travelled or has been held captive somewhere for nearly a decade.

Kagome's Brother's Involvement Sota Higurashi is the lesser seen brother of Kagome who was younger than his older sister and has a large role to play in the upcoming sequel of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. With Sota apparently being the caregiver for one of Sesshomaru's daughters in the modern era, this somewhat dashes the idea that Kagome is in present as we had previously discussed. The younger sister Towa apparently finds herself flung into the future and with yet again no mention of Kagome, this once again points to the idea that she somehow met her end between the years of Inuyasha's finale and this new series.