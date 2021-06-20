Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Debuts First Toonami Promo

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has debuted the first promo for its upcoming premiere on Toonami! Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has already undergone a number of changes for this month, but before June ends we'll see another significant shift to the anime schedule. Previous shifts for the month have seen My Hero Academia move to the start of the block, Black Clover kick started its fourth season finally, and The Promised Neverland's second and final season had officially ended with the most recent broadcast of the series. With a new series coming to an end, we'll see a replacement added to the block soon.

This replacement will be the official sequel anime series to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, which is joining Toonami on June 26th with the next broadcast of the block. To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the sequel anime series, Toonami has debuted a promo for the series to give fans an idea of what to expect when it finally joins the block. You can check it out in the video above!

The anime line-up for Adult Swim's Toonami block, beginning the week of Saturday, June 26th, breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Dr. Stone

1:00AM - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

1:30AM - Food Wars! The Third Plate

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

If you wanted to start on Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon before its broadcast debut, you can currently find the English subbed release with Crunchyroll and the dubbed release with Funimation. It's officially licensed with Viz Media and they describe the official Inuyasha sequel as such, "In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

