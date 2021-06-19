Black Clover Promo Hypes Season 4 Premiere on Toonami

✖

Black Clover is teasing Season 4's premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block with a cool promo! Black Clover's anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but Toonami fans had been excited for the block to finally kick off the fourth and final season of the series. With the English dub release officially starting the final season earlier this month, it was only a matter of time before the new season would kick off on the Toonami block as well. Now that Season 4 will be premiering later this evening, there's a cool promo to kick things off.

Following an extending training period where Asta and the other Magic Knights had been training in the Heart Kingdom in order to be ready to face off against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, Season 4 officially kicks off with Episode 155 of the series that will be making its debut on Toonami tonight, Saturday, June 19th at 2:00AM. You can check out Toonami's promo for Black Clover's Season 4 premiere in the video below as spotted by @DarkFoxTeam_ on Twitter:

Toonami's schedule for June 19th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Dr. Stone

1:00AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30AM - The Promised Neverland

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

This is far from the only major shake up coming to the Toonami lineup this month as Adult Swim has also confirmed that the official Inuyasha sequel anime series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, will also be joining the block beginning next week. This will be replacing The Promised Neverland, which will be ending its second and final season run with its newest episode airing this evening. As for Black Clover, the fourth season's final arc will be kicking in just a few weeks from now.

The true start of the Spade Kingdom arc, which ends the anime, is with Episode 158 of the series, "The Beginning of Hope and Despair." This is the arc featuring the most intense battles of the series to date, and battles that brought the anime to an end overall while Yuki Tabata's original manga series is still delivering new chapters on a weekly basis as part of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Are you excited to see Black Clover Season 4 on Toonami? What are you most excited to see as part of the block? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!