Watch: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Reveals New Opening, Ending

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has revealed a new set of opening and ending themes! After surprising fans last year with the fact that Rumiko Takahashi's famous Inuyasha manga would be returning for an official anime sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon finally made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 wave of anime releases. While the first half of the season had a great opening and ending theme in its own right, it seems the first new episode of the year for the anime has promised an action-packed new era for the sequel/spin-off series to come.

After returning following a brief hiatus for the holiday season, Episode 14 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon not only began the second cour of the anime's inaugural season but has seemingly kicked off an intense new arc for our new main trio. This is especially evident by the new opening and ending theme sequences, which you can check out below and compare to the first two.

New Hanyo no Yashahime Opening pic.twitter.com/5SIVDslEyn — InuYashaVids (@InuYashaVids) January 9, 2021

New Hanyo no Yashahime Ending pic.twitter.com/Ytg3EFc81p — InuYashaVids (@InuYashaVids) January 9, 2021

The new opening theme for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is titled "Burn" as performed by NEWS, and the new ending theme is titled "Kessho" as performed by Ryokuoshoku Shakai. While the first two opening and ending theme sequences were a more light hearted affair to better introduce fans of the classic Inuyasha series (and new fans jumping into the franchise) to the new era of characters, it seems that we are far from those introductions now as Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha are teased for some intense battles.

The road map has been placed for the second cour of the season, and perhaps we'll get more answers to our questions about the older Inuyasha crew. There are still many mysterious as to Inuyasha and Kagome's current whereabouts -- and what Sesshomaru's current mission seems to be -- so hopefully Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's remaining slate of episodes will bring us one step closer to bringing all of those mysteries to light.

