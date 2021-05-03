Yasuke Producer Teases Fans About the Show's Future

✖

One of the producers and composer behind Netflix's new original anime series, Yasuke, is teasing the show's future! Netflix is continuing its greater push into new anime productions and licensing this year, and one of the most curious projects was a brand new series developed by Cannon Busters creator LeSean Thomas together with Academy Award nominated LaKeith Stanfield and Grammy Award nominated artist Flying Lotus. With this new original series now making its debut with Netflix to great response from fans thus far, fans have already begun looking to the future for a potential second season follow up.

Composer and executive producer behind Yasuke, Flying Lotus (who also composed the opening theme), took to Twitter to tease fans about a potential future for the series. The six episode series teased there would be a far bigger world to explore with lots of potential stories, and that's exactly what Flying Lotus gets at here with, "We hope these 6 episodes would serve as an introduction to this world and get you hype for more. We have big plans for Yasuke. It’s just the beginning."

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine before the release of the series, director and producer LeSean Thomas also echoed sentiments about the hope for a second season, "I can't say too much, but the response has been really great and it would be great to become more than what it is. I'm just really excited for the fans digging into this, and then we'll see. Obviously, it would be great to have a big splash and then keep things going."

With animation produced by the studio behind Attack on Titan's final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man and more, Yasuke was well received by ComicBook.com as well. If you want to check out our full review of the new Netflix original anime series, you can find it here. Here's an excerpt to get you started:

"It's a slick and cool six episodes that offer a fun time that we really need more of. Even with as much ground as it covers, there's still lots of potential directions to explore. There's a unique world within Yasuke's universe as it blends history with fantasy, and this team really needs to all work together again. If this is it, however, then it's still worth the trip."

