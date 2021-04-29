Netflix's Yasuke Goes Live to Rave Reviews Online

Netflix has been pushing ahead with its original anime plans for a couple of years now, and the initiative is reaching its stride. Following successes with Devilman Crybaby and Castlevania, a new series just hit the service for all to see. If you didn't know, the show Yasuke is now available to watch, and it seems netizens are loving the samurai tale even more than expected.

As you can see in the slides below, Yasuke is being buzzed about all over the Internet in the wake of its premiere. Netizens are sizing up the historical series as it tackles one lesson most didn't learn in school. Yasuke tells the story of a Black samurai who served in Japan, and he was very much real. Now, LeSean Thomas has brought the hero to life on screen, and he is a star already.

(Photo: Netflix)

For those unfamiliar with the story of Yasuke, well - you only need to learn about the real man himself. Yasuke was a Black samurai who served during daimyo Oda Nobunaga's rule in the 16th century. Yasuke was born in Africa before being brought to Japan in 1579 by an Italian missionary. He is thought by some scholars to be one of the first Africans ever brought to Japan along with others held by the Portuguese. Yasuke went on to become a samurai in service and was said to have witnessed the Honno-ji Incident, an event that ended with the daimyo Nobunaga committed ritual suicide at the hands of a general.

Yasuke is only six episodes long, and it does fictionalize much of the samurai's life. Records of his history are sparse, and fans agree the show's creative team did an excellent job capturing Yasuke's story. So if you have not checked it out just yet, you better do so soon!

