Yasuke Creator Comments On Chance For Season Two

Yasuke is set to arrive later this week on the streaming service of Netflix, giving us a new story for the "Black Samurai" who was a real-life figure in the 1500s and we here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the creator of the series, LeSean Thomas. Having brought the anime series Cannon Busters to Netflix in the past, the director and producer of the series went into detail about whether or not there will be a season two of Yasuke and whether he is seeking to return to this feudalistic fantasy.

LeSean started his career as a comic book writer/artist, eventually finding his way to animated series such as The Boondocks and The Legend of Korra. Following the popularity of Cannon Busters, it's clear that Netflix liked what they saw with his idea of re-interpreting the story of Yasuke for a new generation, as the creator of the series worked with actor Lakeith Stanfield, musician Flying Lotus, and Studio MAPPA to help in bringing this new story to life. With regards to a second season and the possibility of Yasuke's story continuing following the initial six episodes of the series, LeSean had this to say:

(Photo: MAPPA)

"I can't say too much, but the response has been really great and it would be great to become more than what it is. I'm just really excited for the fans digging into this, and then we'll see. Obviously, it would be great to have a big splash and then keep things going."

Yasuke is certainly in good company when it comes to original animated series that have landed on Netflix in the past, with the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, Carole And Tuesday, and a bevy of other anime have helped the streaming service make a name for itself among anime fans around the world. With 2021 seeing Netflix bringing back fan-favorite series such as Baki: Son of Ogre and Beastars, it definitely appears to be a big year for the platform when it comes to original animated series, with Yasuke being front and center.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Yasuke on Netflix later this week? What is your favorite anime on Netflix as it stands?