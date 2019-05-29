Your Name Director’s Weathering With You Reveals New Poster

Your Name’s success was astronomical. Hailed as one of the most popular anime films of all time, Makoto Shinkai’s film pulled in $358 million USD worldwide. As the top grossing Japanese animated film of all time at the box office, it’s no wonder that fans would be anticipating the follow up, Weathering With You, with a passion. From everything we’ve seen so far, its clear that Makoto’s follow up will be a worthy spiritual successor to Your Name.

The official Twitter Account for Weathering With You released the newest poster, giving fans even more of a look into what this film is going to offer:

The description for Weathering With You from its American distributor, GKids, is as follows:

“The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

It would definitely seem that the premise for this film will be in step with the inventiveness of Your Name, focusing on a super naturally powered girl versus a time traveling love story.

Joining the previously confirmed Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano are Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director.

Your Name is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The film debuted in Japan in 2016 and quickly earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films, beating out Spirited Away to become one of the highest-grossing anime features in the global market. Your Name is a beautiful, nostalgic love story between two star-crossed lovers. It follows two high school students after they discover they spontaneously switch bodies. Rather than panic, the pair find a way to work out their supernatural exchanges and begin to fall for one another. But, when the phenomena comes to an abrupt halt, the would-be lovers learn how cruel both fate and time can truly be.