‘Your Name’ Director is Excited for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Director’s English Version

Not long after Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name. debuted and became one of the most successful anime films ever, Toho, Paramount, and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot confirmed they were going to work on a Western live-action adaptation of the film.

The new film has found a director in The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer’s Marc Webb, and the director of the original film Makoto Shinkai has revealed on Twitter that he is excited for Webb’s take on the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Shinkai is absolutely thrilled to have Marc Webb as the director, “It is announced that the director of the Hollywood edition of Your Name. is Marc Webb. He is my favorite director, I am so happy! We will do our best on our new film not to be defeated by it. I secretly put a homage to Marc Webb’s 500 Days of Summer into Weathering With You [Shinkai’s next project], please look forward to it if you are a fan of his films.”

Early reports of the Western version of the film were reportedly met by hesitation from Shinkai, but it seems Webb’s atttachment was enough to win Shinkai over. The same can’t quite be said of fans, who are currently hesitant for the new take considering the description for the Western version.

The film’s current reported description from Deadline for the new Your Name. reads as such, “In this reimagined version, a young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds.”

The new Your Name., according to comments from the film’s screenwriter Eric Heisserer, will be focused on telling a Western version of the story and this description aligns with that idea.

If you aren’t familiar with Your Name, you should know that the film is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The film debuted in Japan in 2016 and quickly earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films, beating out Spirited Away to become the highest-grossing anime feature in the global market.

The film is officially described as such, “From director Makoto Shinkai, the innovative mind behind Voices of a Distant Star and 5 Centimeters Per Second, comes a beautiful masterpiece about time, the thread of fate, and the hearts of two young souls. The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High-schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint.

When a dazzling comet lights up the night’s sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more – a chance to finally meet. But try as they might, something more daunting than distance prevents them. Is the string of fate between Mitsuha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated?”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!