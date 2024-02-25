Your Name Director Breaks Silence on Producer's Arrest

Makoto Shinkai, the director of Your Name, is "deeply shocked" by the arrest of his longtime producer.

Last week, the anime fandom was shaken after reports from Japan confirmed the arrest of Kouichirou Itou. The 52-year-old man was arrested by Wakayama Prefectural Police for allegedly soliciting nude photos of a minor. The anime producer, who worked closely with director Makoto Shinkai on their films, admitted to the charges after being taken in by authorities. And now, Shinkai has addressed the sickening situation.

Taking to X (Twitter), Shinkai posted a note to follows about Itou's arrest. It was there the director of Your Name and Suzume said he was "deeply shocked" by the news.

"I have seen the headlines about the arrest someone related to my work, and I am deeply shocked. First and foremost, my heartfelt apologies go out to the victims. Additionally, I apologize to everyone who loves and supports my work for causing them anxiety," the director shared.

"While I believe that the value of the films will not be diminished by this incident, I understand it's only natural for people to be skeptical. It's all incredibly frustrating and sad."

For those unfamiliar with the arrest, Itou was arrested in Japan for soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl in Fall 2021. According to the police, the producer knew the girl was underage during the exchange, and authorities uncovered the conversation while investigating a different prostitution case. After being approached by authorities, Itou admitted to the charge, and police are now investigating whether other victims were solicited by Itou.

You may not know the producer by name, but you will know their work thanks to Shinkai. The director is responsible for some of the anime industry's best films in recent years. From Your Name to Weathering With You and Suzume, Itou oversaw a number of Shinkai's films. Their work relationship began years ago with The Place Promised in Our Early Days. Now, Shinkai is distancing himself from the embattled producer, and he can only hope Itou's actions do not reflect upon his films.

What do you think about this latest anime arrest? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!