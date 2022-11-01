Your Name's Live-Action American Remake Adds Raya and the Last Dragon Director

Paramount, Bad Robot, and Toho have officially signed on Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada to direct and rewrite their upcoming take on Makoto Shinkai's Your Name! Before the recent onslaught of major action anime becoming some of the most successful feature film releases of all time, anime taking over the box office was considered a rarity. One of the more shocking examples of this was Your Name, which had opened to such success around the world that Paramount had teamed up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions for a new live-action American take on the film.

The new Your Name film has gone through a number of different directors and iterations over the last few years of development with the likes of Marc Webb and Lee Isaac Chung previously signing on as director before each exiting the project. As Variety reports, Carlos López Estrada has been hired to direct and rewrite the version of the script initially written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Bird Box). The film has been in development for a while, but this might be what moves it forward further.

(Photo: TOHO)

What to Expect From Your Name's American Live-Action Remake

Details are very scarce about what to expect from the new live-action Your Name film that has been in development over the last few years, but Variety reports that this new iteration of the film will involve "two teenagers discover[ing] they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds." Which in turn sounds like Makoto Shinkai's massively popular animated original, so as of now it doesn't seem like too much of a departure.

Since the new American live-action remake is still very much in early development, there is unfortunately no word on when fans can expect the new film to release. If you wanted to check out and see what all the fuss is about, you can find the 2016 film Your Name now streaming on Crunchyroll and many other platforms. How do you feel about Your Name's live-action remake moving forward? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

(h/t Variety)