‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Teaser Partially Reveals Blue-Eyes Alternative Ultimate Dragon

One of the most famous monsters in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is the Blue-Eyes White Dragon as it helped kick-off the card game phenomenon as a whole, and the monster has seen many variations since its inception.

The Blue-Eyes will be getting yet another iteration as a new teaser poster for a new update to the trading card game revealed the first look at the Blue-Eyes Alternative Ultimate Dragon.

A new poster for a “20th Anniversary Legend Collection” booster pack update for the trading card game releasing February in Japan hides a tiny new tease for one of the big additions to the game, the Blue-Eyes Alternative Ultimate Dragon. Though there’s no clue as to what effects the new monster will have, the fact that it’s a Level 12 Light Fusion monster implies that this newest iteration of the Blue-Eyes will be a big addition to the line-up.

The Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon was a special version of the Blue-Eyes first released in a specialty pack debuting for the 20th Anniversary film, The Dark Side of Dimensions. It adds an additional effect to the Blue-Eyes that lets it destroy a monster on the field, so if that’s the power of a single one there’s no telling what a fusion of three Alternatives will do to the game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series celebrating its 20th Anniversary last year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.