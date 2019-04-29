Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Can’t Stop Seeing the Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Game of Thrones

One of the most iconic monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! is Seto Kaiba’s Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It’s such an iconic figure of the popular manga, anime, and card game that fans can’t help but recognize it when other white dragons fill the screens. One of the most prominent recent examples is of Game of Thrones‘ Viserion, which has been conquered by the Night King and is now a blue dragon that spits out a blazing fire.

Much like how the Blue-Eyes White Dragon’s white lightning attack can clear out monsters with a single breath, Game of Thrones‘ Viserion has shown off its power in the latest episode of the series. Read on to see some of the ways fans are comparing the two series below.

Night King coming in with blue eyes white dragon like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/a5IeyNKadA — Erin Dobbs (@ErinDobby) April 29, 2019

Night King boutta summon Blue Eyes White Dragon — ser big woman (@badjujukey) April 29, 2019

Is it time for the Night King to unleash the Blue Eyes White Dragon? #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/nLsm5Z8Y3N — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) April 29, 2019

Did anyone even mention that the Night King is riding a Blue Eyes White Dragon now? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YHKbin5DcL — Michelle My Bell (@ohhhscott) April 29, 2019

Let’s hope the Night King doesn’t have two more of these to fuse together into an Ultimate Dragon of his own. Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

