Yu-Gi-Oh Comic Confirms Mind-Blowing Marriage For Yuzu

Sometimes, just sometimes, Yu-Gi-Oh! can be complicated. While the first series followed the story of Yugi Moto and his dealings with ancient Egyptian powers and deities, the series spawned several spin-offs that followed new characters dealing with entirely new situations and worlds. Arc-V, the fourth spin-off series, dove into the idea of “Pedulum Summoning” and alternate realities, all while still continuing to stress the Duel Monsters card game. Fans have recently discovered a jaw dropping secret about the future of one of the franchise’s bigger protagonists!

Twitter User BrandonBovia shared the discovery that Yuzu didn’t end up with the main protagonist of Arc-V, Yuya, but rather his father, Yusho:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuzu canonically married Yusho and had Yuya etc as kids I’m DEAD 🤣🤣🤣 Yu-Gi-Oh is so good and so cursed at the same time https://t.co/RpjEuHhGjn — Brandon Bovia➡️Otakon (@brandonbovia) July 21, 2019

Yuzu appears in Arc-V as the daughter of the “You Show Duel School” and pals around with the series protgaonist, Yuya. Though we’d be interested to know whether or not this future version of Yuzu is still buddy buddy with the main duelist after she has apparently settled down, and had numerous children, with his father! Yusho, much like Yuzu, discovered two branches of the “You Show Duel Schools” to boot. This newest story appeared in the publication Jump Victory Carnival 2019 and will certainly throw many Arc-V fans for a loop!

As mentioned earlier, Arc-V managed to take a whole new approach to Duel Monsters by integrating new alternate realities into the story, created in part thanks to special cards. The realities include the “Standard Dimension”, the “Original Dimension”, the “Synchro Dimension”, the “XYZ Dimension”, and the “Fusion Dimension” respectively. The series itself ran for nearly 150 episodes beginning in 2014 and ending in 2017.

What do you think of this insane revelation that Yuzu ended up with Yusho? Do you consider this story canon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and duel monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.