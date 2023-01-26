Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem

Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.

Throughout the series fans saw how Yugi Muto worked with the spirit within the Millennium Puzzle until they figured out Atem's real name and origin. This was capped off with a cool final arc that dove completely into the ancient Egyptian part of it all, and with it a cool reveal of Atem's original look. It's this royal Pharaoh look that artist Realistic-Software68 brought to life with some equally as royal cosplay on Reddit. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime and Manga

If you wanted to look up the original manga run of the franchise and catch up with how it all first began from the jump, you can now find all chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

What did you think of Atem's Pharaoh look in Yu-Gi-Oh's original series? Where does that first series rank among your favorite runs in the anime franchise overall?