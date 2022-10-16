Yu-Gi-Oh: Authorities Confirm the Series Creator Died Saving Others

This year, Yu-Gi-Oh fans were stunned when reports confirmed its creator Kazuki Takahashi had passed away. The creator's body was discovered off the shore of Okinawa by local authorities, and the death sent shockwaves across the industry. From anime fans to comic pros and more, netizens were quick to honor Takahashi's life. And now, a new report confirms the artist died while trying to save another's life.

The update comes from the Japanese Coast Guard following reports of the story last week. A magazine affiliated with the U.S. army reported Takahashi died while attempting to save a girl from a riptide this summer while a U.S. soldier helped others trapped in the current. At the time, the Coast Guard declined to comment on the situation, but a new statement verifies the magazine's account.

What Happened

The organization has classified Takahashi's death as an accident at sea. The Coast Guard says the artist entered the water to help a girl and subsequently disappeared. The organization admits it knew about the riptide situation earlier this summer but didn't make it public knowledge in light of the event's other victims.

According to Stars and Stripes, the magazine spoke with U.S. Army Major Robert Bourgeau who was honored this fall for his role in the riptide rescue. The soldier, who is also certified in scuba diving, said the riptide trapped a young girl with her mother and another U.S. soldier. During the rescue, Takahashi entered the water to assist though Bourgeau did not learn of his aid until later on.

After two days of searching, Takahashi's body was located by authorities, and fans learned of his death shortly afterward. Now, people like Bourgeau are hailing the artist for his actions. Takahashi spent his final moments trying to save another's life, and the report has only solidified his legacy as a beloved creator with fans worldwide.

HT – ANN