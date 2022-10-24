Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Yu-Gi-Oh Creator

Hunter x Hunter has finally returned to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen jump magazine with new chapters following its longest hiatus to date, and the creator behind the series has used this return to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Yu-Gi-Oh series creator. Kazuki Takahashi tragically lost his life earlier this year in an attempt to save others from drowning, and since then famous manga creators and fans all over the world have been sharing their tributes to the late creator. With Hunter x Hunter also coming back to the magazine, now these tributes also include its creator among them too.

Hunter x Hunter has returned to Shonen Jump after a nearly four year long hiatus, and that also means that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi was also able to put in a special author's note for the magazine. With Togashi and Takahashi sharing a friendship, the Hunter x Hunter creator used his first big return to the magazine to open up about their creator past and revealed an emotional moment the two had shared with a heartfelt tribute to the Yu-Gi-Oh creator.

Togashi's Tribute to Yu-Gi-Oh's Creator

(Photo: Shueisha)

Togashi's comment (as revealed by Shueisha's digital Shonen Jump release) is a small but emotional one where he reflects on his shared past with Takahashi, "I remember us laughing about how both of our series had a jinx in our titles. May you rest in peace." It's quite the hard hitting message as it's clear the two creators had shared a bond, and funny enough their titles did too. Togashi is likely referring to the tiny stars that fill in their stylized titles for Yu Yu Hakusho and Yu-Gi-Oh that can work as a lucky charm or "jinx" in Japan.

An update from the Japanese Coast Guard confirmed reports from the U.S. military that noted that Takahashi had tragically passed while trying to save a young girl, her mother, and a U.S. solider trapped in a riptide. Takahashi had attempted to help, but as reported by Major Robert Bourgeau, a deputy operations officer based in Yomitan, the creator lost his life in the attempt although everyone else was able to get to safety.

