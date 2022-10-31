Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Creates a Way to Finally Duel Monsters in 3D

With the advent of games like Pokemon Go, you can understand why the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom is becoming more impatient by the day. The virtual reality circuit is making leaps by the day, and of course, streaming is already a piece of tech taken straight from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise. The fact that 3D Duel Monsters isn't commonplace is a crime to fans, and many have taken it upon themselves to create rigs that simulate those battles. And now, French streamer SuperZouloux has cracked the code.

As you can see above, the Yu-Gi-Oh fans just revealed his finished Duel Monsters rig that brings the card game into real life. The whole build took seven months to finish, and when you look at this test video, you can see just how impressive the fan's creation is.

How Does This Rig Work?

According to SuperZouloux, this build came to life as a labor of love, and it took lots of troubleshooting. He began by programming codes that would recognize the cards in his deck, and the play mat feeds whatever it recognizes to a database. A series of applications then automatically generate the Yu-Gi-Oh monster on screen, and the figures are even animated on the mat. The complete rig even changes camera angles to show off the Duel Monsters when they're summoned before moving back to a stationary position when a player's turn begins.

This dynamic system brings the world of Duel Monsters into 3D, and it looks pretty seamless to boot. Of course, fans are eager to see it in action, and SuperZouloux is down to show off his work as he smooths out the kinks. Right now, the plan is to stream matches on Twitch monthly, so you can follow the Duel Monsters whiz right here.

What do you think of this streamer's tech update? Would this kind of rig get you back into Yu-Gi-Oh? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.