Yu-Gi-Oh Passes Sales Milestone Following Creator's Death

The original series creator behind Yu-Gi-Oh, Kazuki Takahashi, unfortunately passed away recently, and the sales of the manga franchise have reached a major new milestone following the creator's death. It was announced a few days ago that Takahashi had passed away at the age of 60 after being spotted on one of Okinawa's coasts, and ever since fans have been showing their love for the creator. Takahashi's original manga series not only sparked successful anime, video game, and even trading card game adaptations, but had also led to several spin-offs and sequels that have found their own success to this day.

Just celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original launch with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, Yu-Gi-Oh's manga is one of the biggest successes to ever come from the publisher to date. This was true before Takahashi's passing, and after a report from @MangaMoguraRE on Twitter has listed the sales of the manga's franchise with 40 million copies (including digital) across the manga's original 38 volume series. It's clear that the creator had a huge impact on fans to this day, and will continue to do so from now on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Viz Media (the English publisher behind Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine offerings) released the following statement on Takahashi's passing, "It has been our privilege to be Kazuki Takahashi Sensei's publisher for 20 years. We and his many fans are deeply saddened by the news and will miss his indomitable spirit, energy, and commitment to storytelling. His Yu-Gi-Oh! legacy and impact will forever endure." Yu-Gi-Oh's trajectory is completely wild in retrospect too considering how dark of a premise it had began with.

While this original version of the series did get its own anime adaptation, Yu-Gi-Oh became an entirely different series (with a worldwide level of recognition) when Takahashi steered more into the card game aspect of it all and formed the rest of the series around it. It's from that point on that the series sparked the massive franchise it is today, and will likely continue to inspire future generations of the anime, card games, and more as the years continue.

