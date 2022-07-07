Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Remember Kazuki Takahashi Following the Creator's Tragic Death
Today, the anime and art communities are coming together to mourn a truly tragic loss. Reports from Japan have confirmed Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, has passed away. The 60-year-old artist was found offshore near Okinawa amid a search-and-rescue by the Japanese Coast Guard. And in light of the news, fans are turning to social media to share tributes to Takahashi.
After all, the artist was one of the industry's most beloved, and their social media presence on Instagram made them more accessible than most. Fans could look forward to sketches of Seto Kaiba and others whenever they checked their feeds. And while Takahashi hasn't published any Yu-Gi-Oh manga in years, their vision for the franchise is going on strong to this day.
READ MORE: Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead at 60
As you can see in the slides below, the world is reeling from Takahashi's death, and there are few answers available about his passing. NHK and other Japanese outlets report the artist was found 300 meters offshore in snorkeling gear after a passing boat notified authorities. While no cause of death has been revealed, the Coast Guard believes Takahashi died a few days prior to his discovery on July 2nd, and a formal investigation is underway about the ordeal.
Lives Better Lived
prevnext
I wouldn’t have gotten into anime and manga if I hadn’t stumbled upon Yu-Gi-Oh! on TV. I wouldn’t have made as many friends at school if not for the TCG, either.
Kazuki Takahashi enriched so many lives—mine included. May he find peace in the great pyramid in the sky. pic.twitter.com/lkmhU7OQeF— Edo (@edomonogatari) July 7, 2022
To Dream and Do It
prevnext
I can hardly believe what I'm reading..... I feel a lump in my throat and I just want to break down and cry...
Kazuki Takahashi's work gave me the impetus to persue my goals. I would literally not be the man I am today without him. I'm at an utter loss for words. https://t.co/EMDQvW3q9y— David Evelyn (@shinhoroko) July 7, 2022
Truly the Greatest
prevnext
Kazuki Takahashi one of the greatest to ever do it. Creating Yu-Gi-Oh, one of the most amazing franchises that has gave me endless amounts of fun memories during my life. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/j0IxT4bHqQ— 🌙 (@swvxy) July 7, 2022
Childhood Revisited
prevnext
R.I.P Kazuki Takahashi.
Yu-Gi-Oh was such a massive part of my childhood. From Manga I'd read in elementary, anime I'd watch in the mornings & to this day I have my old cards in my drawer.
Thank you for bringing this series to life & I hope you know the Legacy you left💜 pic.twitter.com/DmEuhC8ZAB— GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) July 7, 2022
Remember Until the End
prevnext
Rest in peace Kazuki Takahashi.
Your creation was the cornerstone of my childhood and my life today. And the lives of so many others around the world.
You will be forever remembered. pic.twitter.com/xROtqoCzZ6— Team APS (@TeamAPS) July 7, 2022
An Artist's Dream
prevnext
Kazuki Takahashi brought joy to millions of individuals through his passionate dedication. He accomplished what every artist dreamed; creating art that withstands the test of time. His name will be echoed throughout the annals of history for his influential contributions.
R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/wt5lr0Bbrn— Alex Cimo (@Cimoooooooo) July 7, 2022
An Important Note
prevnext
So In case you all weren't aware Kazuki Takahashi just died yesterday. So I wanna share the thing he wrote at the final volume of YGO, cause it's great and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/aI5Kp1TqXH— Omace (@YuGiOHTwink) July 7, 2022
More Than a Mangaka
prevnext
Animated by Kazuki Takahashi himself, we lost a legend that went beyond just drawing manga for his series pic.twitter.com/1v7gYHPXHC— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) July 7, 2022
A Lifelong Inspiration
prevnext
Rest in Peace, Kazuki Takahashi-sensei. Your manga has always and will always continue to inspire us for generations to come. We will take the messages you imparted onto the world through your art and live with them until we see you again. pic.twitter.com/7uOddKcky2— Kazuki Takahashi (高橋 和希) Art (@TakahashiArtYGO) July 7, 2022
A Profound Effect
prev
Kazuki Takahashi loved games, horror movies, extravagant designs, and had a deep fascination with Egypt; the fact that he combined such various worldwide influences into an iconic and timeless piece of urban fantasy shonen manga speaks more to his ability than I ever could. pic.twitter.com/zNYdAXY0Sd— Rata ✨ (@RANK10YGO) July 7, 2022