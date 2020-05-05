Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Went Hard to Complete this Exodia Meme

✖

Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh! might have had a whole life before Duel Monsters was introduced to the series, but the first duel really made it an entire new ball game. This version of the anime recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary, and it all started with the first chance summoning of Exodia the Forbidden One in the duel against Seto Kaiba. This was the duel that launched a thousand in-jokes among fans of the franchise, and it was the one moment that launched a million memes that would still be going on 20 years after the fact.

In the two decades since fans have gone to great lengths to summon Exodia the memed one, but those efforts will most likely never top Shizz00's attempt on Reddit. By combining five different Nintendo 2DS system, each system's background has been changed to reflect a different piece of Exodia. So now all this fan has to do is turn on all five to instantly win all their duels!

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has seen several different forms over the years, but unfortunately the most recent iteration of the series has been put on hold for the foreseeable future due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. But at the end of the day, fans still can pass the time by debating over the rest of the franchise. There are always arguments among fans as to which of the series is in fact the best one, and many memories are enamored with the original series.

Yugi had to say goodbye to Exodia when Weevil Underwood through the cards into the ocean before the Duelist Kingdom arc, and it's probably for the best considering just how game breaking Exodia seemed to be in that first episode. There are several counters to it now thanks to years of development for the real life trading card game, but that impact was memorable enough. It proved Yugi wasn't a third rate duelist with a fourth rate deck! Yugi's grandfather's deck had no pathetic cards...except all the ones that would have cost him the duel!

What lengths have you gone through to summon Exodia the Forbidden One? Did Yugi's grandfather really have a pathetic deck without it? Would Yugi have lost without this last minute gambit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

