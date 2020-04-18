Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Are Celebrating the Anime’s 20th Anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh‘s anime originally premiered in Japan on April 18th, 2000. Meaning it’s now been 20 years since the Duel Monsters version — the most well recognized version of the franchise around the world — premiered its first episode. Although it wasn’t the first anime incarnation of Kazuki Takahashi’s original series, it’s the iteration that eventually launched multiple sequels and spin-offs (with a new anime currently making its way through Japan at the time of this writing too). It’s this series where Seto Kaiba learned that Yugi’s grandfather’s deck had no pathetic cards, and a juggernaut.

With such a monumental anniversary, fans have been celebrating what many consider to still be the best of the anime franchise. This operatic series where people played children’s card games eventually launched a real life children’s card game, memes, hilarious parodies, video games, manga, and more.

