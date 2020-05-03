Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Confirms Production Hiatus Due to Pandemic

Many of the major weekly series this year have unfortunately been impacted by the novel coronavirus following Japan's declaration of a state of emergency in the country. Unfortunately, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens is now part of that extended list. Confirming earlier reports that the anime would be going on hiatus due to the pandemic, the official Twitter account for Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens announced that production on the anime will be halted for the foreseeable future and the series will be rebroadcast from its first episode beginning on May 9th in Japan.

As the official Twitter account explains, "We have decided to halt anime production in order to produce the program safely against the spread of the coronavirus infection. As a result, rebroadcast will begin from the next broadcast (TV Tokyo network on May 9, BS TV Tokyo on May 15)." This is an unfortunate delay considering this newest series isn't too far in at this point.

Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens is a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the anime franchise, and introduces a new kind of Duel Monsters game with Rush Duels. De-aging the central characters of the anime to Elementary School, this new anime is one of the many that only had a few episodes out before the pandemic delay. Meaning, there will be quite a lot to look forward to when it returns!

How do you feel about Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens joining the anime now being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic? What did you think of the first few episodes of the newest iteration of the franchise? Will you be using this time to go back and watch (or rewatch) any of the older series?

