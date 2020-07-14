Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Confirms Release Date for Newest Episode

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens was delayed, like many other anime franchises, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the franchise has announced when the newest episode of the adventures of Yuuga and his ever expanding roster of duel monsters will be returning to the airwaves. With only a handful of episodes being released for the latest incarnation of the card slinging anime, there's still plenty of time for fans to catch up with the heart pounding duels we've seen thus far!

The Official Twitter Account for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens revealed that episode 10, the newest episode of the anime, will be released on August 8th, giving fans an opportunity to once again prepare to duel in a world of virtual monsters summoned through the heart of the cards:

If you haven't caught up with Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens yet, here's an official description for the series that has released a handful of episodes to date:

"In the ever-growing world of Duel Monsters, as duelists improve their skills and rise up the ranks, duels become increasingly complex. By adhering to strict rules, in addition to using and learning proven strategies, one can develop into a strong duelist. However, as a boy who loves inventions and discovering new possibilities, elementary school student Yuuga Oudou finds the current way of dueling predictable and rigid—in other words, boring. Thus, he aims to craft a new path in dueling with his exhilarating new invention: Rush Duels.

His ambition soon catches the attention of Tatsuhisa Kamijou, a fellow elementary school student, who brings him to a mysterious place in an attempt to discover the potential of the new system. While Yuuga aims to implement Rush Duels as the new dueling standard and overthrow the conventions of the game, he opens the door to his ultimate goal—to make dueling exciting again."

