Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Releases Episode 8 Synopsis

Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens is one of several anime series which went on hiatus earlier this year, but it is ready to show out once more. As Japan finds a new rhythm of work amidst the global pandemic, shows such as Yu-Gi-Oh are getting underway again, and the next episode has put out a synopsis that sounds as bizarre as it does fun.

The synopsis covers the anime's eighth episode which is titled "Post-Apocalypse and Neapolitan Spaghetti". Yu-Gi-Oh will bring out its protagonist as they prepare to duel a man known as the Post-Apocalyptic Duel King, and things only get weirder from there.

Interested? You can check out the full Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens synopsis here: "It was a very hot day. Yuga and his friends went to a vending machine to buy some drinks, but standing in their way is a giant person. His name is Yoshio, and he calls himself the Post-Apocalyptic Duel King. Yoshio has a grudge against Rook, so he challenges him to a Rush Duel! And the source of Yoshi's monstrous strength is Neapolitan Spaghetti?! How will Rook fight against him?!"

Clearly, the episode looks like it will be a wacky one, and that fits the tone of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens so far. The show seems far less serious than its predecessors, so that will score big points with younger fans. And for adults reading the synopsis, no - the spaghetti mentioned here is not made of ice cream. Neapolitan spaghetti is a kind famous in Japan that is made with a ketchup-based sauce. The inspired dish is popular overseas, and it turns out that it fuels this Yu-Gi-Oh newbie with enough power to consider himself a Duel King.

