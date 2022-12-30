Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year

Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.

While a new anime series isn't in the works as far as we know, the Spirit Detectives will be making a comeback in the future thanks to Netflix, as the streaming service is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the supernatural heroes. The first is Hiei, the former deadly demon who eventually switches sides and becomes one of the most powerful allies of Yusuke and his human friends. Speaking of human friends, the other Nendoroid will be Kuwabara, the former schoolyard bully who finds himself dragged into the Spirit Detectives' world. Both designs will reflect the looks of the Shonen heroes during the Dark Tournament Arc, which is considered by many anime fans to be one of the best tournament arcs in anime history.

Nendoroid of the Darkness Flame

Goodsmile will release the new Yu Yu Hakusho Nendoroids next year beginning in June 2023, with Hiei and Kuwabara sporting the looks that they had while fighting against legions of demons along with the terrifying force of the Togoro brothers and their deadly team of brawlers:

(Photo: Good Smile)

(Photo: Good Smile)

We might not be seeing a return of Yu Yu Hakusho any time soon when it comes to its manga, as creator Yoshihiro Togashi isn't just working on the world of hunters in Hunter x Hunter, but has been struggling with health issues that have stopped the Shonen manga from releasing on a weekly schedule. Recently, with the return of Hunter x Hunter, Togashi was able to give fans a crossover between Yusuke and Gon with a new manga cover that saw the two Shonen heroes side-by-side.

Will you be picking up these Spirit Detectives Nendoroids when they land next year? Do you think Yu Yu Hakusho will one day make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Spirit Detectives.

Via Comic Natalie