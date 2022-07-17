Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals First Synopsis

Yu Yu Hakusho is now in the works for a new live-action series adaptation with Netflix, and now the streaming service is celebrating by revealing the first synopsis for the new project! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga franchise is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and thus it has sparked all kinds of fervor for a potential comeback. The anime is still held in high regard as one of the best action anime releases of all time by fans, and thus there was a hope that it would get the kind of revival other action classics are getting. But that comeback is going to be a lot different than expected.

First announced to be in the works two years back, Netflix is working with Shueisha. TOHO, and ROBOT on this brand new live-action take on the classic franchise. Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series is schedule for a release around the world sometime in December 2023, and thus the streaming service has been steadily revealing some of our first looks at the series along with teasing much of what we can expect from the upcoming adaptation. This includes the first synopsis for the series, which hammers home that it will be more closely adapting the manga than the anime had done.

(Photo: Shueisha / Netflix)

Netflix begins to describe Yu Yu Hakusho's new live-action series as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell."

Elaborating further about the original manga source, the synopsis continues, "Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix." So it seems that for now, the series will be tackling the original Spirit Detective arc from the original series. This later involves Kuwabara, Hiei and Kurama, and will likely serve as a great introduction to this new take.

via IGN