Netflix is Developing a Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Series

Netflix is developing a live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho. Out of all the action series to be released back in the 1990s, one of the biggest franchises that still is a major hit with fans is Yu Yu Hakusho. But while other franchises of its same time period have been experiencing revivals of some sort, fans have begun to wonder whether or not this franchise would be getting that same kind of due. According to a new announcement from Netflix Japan, that due is coming soon with a brand new live-action take on the franchise.

Unfortunately, the announcement only states that a live-action take on Yoshihiro Togashi's franchise is in the works and there are currently not many other details about the new project at this time outside of the fact it will be released around the world at the same time and will feature Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer.

ROBOT is working alongside Netflix Japan on the planning and production for the new Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, and the series will be considered a Netflix Original with a simultaneous worldwide release when it drops in the future. Sakamoto noted how they are working with a team in Japan and abroad for this new series, but fans will likely be keeping a very close eye on this one as this franchise is one of the most beloved to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Yu Yu Hakusho's anime also did get a brief return for its 25th Anniversary with a set of short OVA specials adapting moments from Togashi's manga that never made it to the original adaptation, but these OVA specials have yet to get an official release outside of Japan. There are a lot of things needed to be hit just right, and if everything works out, this could be one stylish series.

