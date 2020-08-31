Watch: Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Summons a Blue-Eyes White Dragon with an Etch-a-Sketch

Yu-Gi-Oh fans may know the Dark Magician really well thanks to Yugi, but the monster has nothing on the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The fearsome beast is the go-to pick for Kaiba, and fans saw how devastating it was in battle. And thanks to one artist, fans can see how the dragon looks when it is brought to life on an Etch-A-Sketch of all things.

The user Pikajane took to Youtube to show off their recent drawing, and it was focused on all things Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The monster is even drawn on a glittery blue Etch-A-Sketch, so you know Kaiba would approve of the matching palette.

"It's been about a decade since I last etched Blue-Eyes White Dragon so I figured this time I'd go for the classic starter deck Kaiba illustration. I've been a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh! since its US debut. I spent almost every Saturday in middle school at my local hobby shop loitering the YGO tournaments. Those were the days," the artist captioned the video.

(Photo: Konami)

"In keeping with nostalgia, I chose the Kaiba battle theme from Eternal Duelist Soul, the first Yu-Gi-Oh! game for the Gameboy Advance. I still play that game from time to time. It has no storyline to speak of but nothing beats playing with the classic cards and characters."

According to the artist, this Yu-Gi-Oh drawing took them about 45 minutes to etch given its complex design. That amount of time seems super short given how impressive this piece turned out. If you are wanting to bid on the drawing, Pikajane is taking offers starting at $125. So if you think you can beat Kaiba to the bid, it is yours to inquire after!

