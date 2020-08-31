Yu-Gi-Oh: Exclusive Silfer the Sky Dragon Funko Is on Sale Now

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are game to collect memorabilia of their favorite monsters, and it has become easy to do so for many of them. The team at Funko saw a need within the fandom to produce more Duel Monster merchandise, and it has continued doing so since Yu-Gi-Oh got its first line of figures. Now, yet another monster has come to life under the brand, so fans can get their hands on Silfer the Sky Dragon if they'd like.

For those wanting to nab the monster, you will have to turn to Target. The retailer has an exclusive distribution license for this Funko following its brief stint at Hot Topic. Now, Silfer the Sky Dragon can be found in-stores if you are lucky. The item sold out online almost as soon as it went up, but select locations do have the Yu-Gi-Oh item in stock at this time.

Of course, there is also the secondhand market if you are desperate. Sites like eBay and Mercari are renowned for their number of Funko flippers. You can nab an in-box version of Silfer the Sky Dragon for anywhere between $40 - 60 USD. This price is compared to its base retail of $20 at Target.

(Photo: Funko)

If you are not interested in Silfer the Sky Dragon, there are plenty of other monsters out there to survey. Funko has a good numbe ofr figures under its belt now from monsters to duelists. Yugi, Joey, and even Pegasus have their own Funko figures at this point. Those three are in addition to monsters such as the Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Obelisk the Destroyer, Exodia, and more.

What do you think about this new legendary Funko? Does it do the Yu-Gi-Oh monster justice or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

