The World's Rarest Yu-Gi-Oh Card Is About to Hit Auction

One of the rarest trading cards in history is about to go on auction, and it has everyone eyeing Yu-Gi-Oh right now. On April 19th, a one-of-a-kind card from Yu-Gi-Oh will hit eBay, and its history will be familiar to fans across the globe. After all, 'Tyler the Great Warrior' is going on sale, and the priceless card is sure to fetch high bids from the start.

For those unfamiliar with this card, Yu-Gi-Oh dates it back to 2005 thanks to Tyler Gressle. The young boy was given the card by the Make-A-Wish Foundation as Gressle wished to create his own Yu-Gi-Oh TCG card. The wish reached series creator Kazuki Takahashi who went on to sketch two designs for Gressle's card, and the Yu-Gi-Oh artist signed the original card before it was gifted.

Gressle has spoken at length about his experience getting the Yu-Gi-Oh card. At the time, the boy was fighting an extremely rare form of cancer, undifferentiated sarcoma of the liver. There were less than 200 cases of that cancer known within the United States at that time. During his treatment, Gressle was put in contact with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and he made his request clear. Gressle wanted his own Yu-Gi-Oh card that also noted his love of Dragon Ball, and that is why 'Tyler the Great Warrior' is inspired by Future Trunks.

Gressle has kept his one-of-a-kind card in storage, and now he wants to give back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A portion of the auction's proceeds will go back to the organization. The Yu-Gi-Oh sale will start in less than a week and conclude on April 26th.

Of course, there is no telling how much this Yu-Gi-Oh card will go for. It is seriously one-of-a-kind, so this is uncharted territory. However, we do know what rare Yu-Gi-Oh cards have sold for in the past. The priciest card sold to date is the Tournament Black Luster Soldier as it sold for $2 million in the early 2010s. Other cards like a signed Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon have earned more than $400,000 at auction as well.

