World's Rarest Yu-Gi-Oh Card Sells for Over $300K at Auction

And just like that, one of the wildest sagas in Yu-Gi-Oh history has come to an end. If you did not know, the anime community has kept tabs on Yu-Gi-Oh this past week all thanks to a special auction. It isn't every day one of the world's rarest trading cards goes on sale, but Yu-Gi-Oh broke the mold at the start of April. Tyler the Great Warrior card went on sale about a week ago, and now, its sale has ended with a whopping $300,000+ USD price tag.

The update comes from eBay as the site hosted the highly-watched auction. With nearly 180 bids, the certified promo card went on sale earlier this month courtesy of Tyler Gressle. The original owner was keen to offload the card after they were gifted the one-of-a-kind promo back in 2005 by The Make-A-Wish Foundation. After a slew of grueling bids, Tyler the Great Warrior was sold some hours ago, and it went for $311,211 USD.

So yeah, talk about a ton of cash. This unique Yu-Gi-Oh card brought in a ton of money, but hey! At least it comes with free expedited shipping!

If you are not familiar with this promo card, Tyler the Great Warrior has been spoken of time and again within the TCG community. The card was made nearly 20 years ago, and Yu-Gi-Oh's late creator Kazuki Takahashi had a hand in its design. The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with the artist to mock designs for the card. After a few pitches were made by Takahashi, the rare promo was finalized, and Gressle has held on to the card since. Now, it is time for Tyler the Great Warrior to move on to a new owner, and it will do so to the tune of tons of cash.

Of course, this card is not the highest-selling TCG sale at auction. No, that honor goes to a baseball card. Back in 2022, an anonymous bidder shelled out $12.6 million for a 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps Card if you can believe it. Other sports cards for players like Honus Wagner and Luka Doncic have sold for millions as well. But when it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, well – you would be pressed to find a card as coveted as this promo piece.

What do you think of this wild Yu-Gi-Oh auction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.