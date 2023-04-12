Yu-Gi-Oh Launches Clothes Line at The Yetee

Yu-Gi-Oh has continued to follow the biggest duelists long after Yugi Moto and his friends ended their journey in the first anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters. Despite the former protagonist handing off the reins to many other duelists in follow-up seasons such as GX, Sevens, and Go Rush, the boy who shares his body with an ancient pharaoh remains at the forefront in many respects. Now, a new clothing line has taken iconic characters and moments from the series to usher in a new wave of attire for anime fans and dueling enthusiasts alike.

Presently, the current anime series for the dueling franchise is Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, which integrates the card game into a story that focuses on extraterrestrials. Currently, Yugi Moto has yet to make an appearance in this new story, though based on his continuing popularity in the franchise, we might see the hero make a return appearance down the road. Much like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh in 2023 has functioned as both an anime series and a card game, as Yu-Gi-Oh cards are both popular and help to fuel tournaments taking place around the world. With the coronavirus pandemic putting a serious wrinkle into real-life tournaments, duelists have recently seen more games emerge.

Yetee-Gi-Oh

The new collection sees memes, characters, and duel monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh placed onto a number of pieces of merchandise from Yetee. The merchandise also features elements from the stories that followed Yugi and company, showing how the anime franchise has expanded over the years. It's definitely a good time to be a duelist when it comes to getting your hands on Yu-Gi-Oh merchandise.

At present, Yu-Gi-Oh has not stated whether the current anime, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, will be coming to an end to usher in a new generation of duelists. Certainly, with Pokemon finally seeing Ash Ketchum and Pikachu ride off into the sunset and handing the reins to new trainers Liko and Roy, perhaps Yu-Gi-Oh might do the same with its current duelists sooner rather than later. Regardless, it seems as though the anime will continue acting as a way to introduce new monsters to the card game long into the future.

Will you be picking up any of this Yu-Gi-Oh merch? Who has been your favorite duelist introduced in the manga over the years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of duel monsters.