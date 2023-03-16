Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Obliterates With Exodia

Yu-Gi-Oh's anime and manga has introduced fans to all sorts of cool monsters over the years, and now one awesome cosplay is paying tribute to one of the first major standouts by obliterating with Exodia! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine decades ago, and ever since the franchise has grown in a huge new way. There have been all sorts of Yu-Gi-Oh spin-offs, sequels, and more spread across multiple anime, manga, movies, video games like Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, and especially the real life trading card game still played to this day.

A lot of that success is due to Yu-Gi-Oh's very first episode of the anime that made it to international fans all over the world. This introduced fans to the strongest set of cards in Yugi Muto's possession, Exodia, who quickly clinched the victory against Seto Kaiba and set a whole new thing in motion. Now artist @gamerprops has gone viral thanks to @shimmerwali's video on Instagram that shows off a cool Yu-Gi-Oh Exodia cosplay! Check it out below:

How to Watch Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime and Read the Manga

If you wanted to look up the original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise and catch up with how it all first kicked off from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

Where does Exodia rank among your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh monsters? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Yu-Gi-Oh and other anime in the comments!