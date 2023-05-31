Yu-Gi-Oh Is Finally Making Its Hungry Burgers IRL

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for more than 20 years, and the franchise is ready to kickstart a major anniversary. After all, Yu-Gi-Oh is on the verge of its 25th anniversary, and that means all kinds of Duel Monster merchandise have been released. From special card boxes to pricey collectibles, the anime is doing it all, and that includes making its iconic Hungry Burger IRL for fans.

Yes, you read that right. Yu-Gi-Oh has announced a partnership that will bring its strangest Duel Monster card to life. The Hungry Burger is now being sold IRL, and fans can taste the strange entree at Coco's Japan.

(Photo: Coco's Japan)

You can grab the Yu-Gi-Oh burger right now as the Hungry Burgher looks downright delicious. The entree's sharp teeth are replicated in real life with shaped cheese, and the Hungry Burger comes complete with lettuce as well as tomato. The full meal also comes complete with fries, so we're sure Yugi would try this combo if given the chance.

If you aren't a fan of hamburgers, Coco's Japan will have other options for you in-store. The chain has four Yu-Gi-Oh items available on its menu including a Galactica Oblivion Parfait. This dessert is inspired by Yudias Velgear from Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, and it comes topped with sprinkles and oranges. A Blue-Eyes White Dragon Parfait is also on the menu complete with Ramune-flavored candies. But if you are wanting something a bit more savory, a Seven Road Magician Curry with hamburger steak and eggplant can be ordered.

Of course, these Coco's Japan items come with their own Yu-Gi-Oh goodies. The store will have free cards available. A total of 14 cards will be released in two phases alongside the menu items. Currently, Yu-Gi-Oh's Hungry Burger is available and will be through June 5th before the menu swaps on June 6th. So for those wanting to try a bite of TCG history, you better head to Coco's Japan ASAP!

Would you care to try out this Yu-Gi-Oh burger? Or do you have other things on your must-eat list?

HT – SoraNews24