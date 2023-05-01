Yu-Gi-Oh Brings Out Young Love With One Fan's Prom Proposal

When you think of romance, you probably think of things like colorful flower bouquets and obscenely pricey gems. What you don't think of is the heart of the cards as Yu-Gi-Oh is not the most romantic anime in the world. Still, the beloved franchise has weaseled its way into loving couples across the globe, and one of them is going viral all thanks to their adorable Yu-Gi-Oh promposal.

So honestly, listen up. If you didn't prepare for prom season this year with Yu-Gi-Oh on hand, it is time to take notes. This move was pretty genius, and it seems to have worked for the loving couple.

As you can see on Reddit, the user GuccciBrain earned the fandom's attention when they posted a photo of themselves with their partner. It turns out they asked their girlfriend to prom with help from the Duel Monsters TCG. The fan made a special card named "Will Yu-Gi-Oh to Prom With Me?" that included the following sweet text:

"Upon accepting this card, you will make [me] the happiest and luckiest man in the world if you were to accompany him on April 15th 2023 to prom. What do you say, love!? Promo?"

Obviously, the happy couple were able to go on and enjoy prom season with this Yu-Gi-Oh card in play. Luckily, there were no traps involved during the match. The couple seems to have a heart strong enough to tap into the cards, and if we had a choice, these two would have been crowned at their prom.

Of course, this is not the first time we've seen Yu-Gi-Oh used in love before. Plenty of nerdy couples have embraced the anime while dating or even after marrying. You can find everything from Yu-Gi-Oh proposal cards from online artists to custom engagement rings based on your favorite Duel Monster. So if you want to tie your fandom into your love life, it is easier to do that now than ever before.

If you need to introduce your partner to the world of Yu-Gi-Oh, we've got you covered. You can find the series' various anime seasons streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and even Crunchyroll. As for the TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a throwback box of classic cards, so that would be an excellent place to kickstart their journey!

What do you think about this adorable prom proposal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.