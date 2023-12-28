Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Leak Reveals First 2024 Content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was introduced in early 2022 as a free-to-play digital version of the popular Trading Card Game. Players across most devices can jump into card-based combat against other players in the community. Of course, with it emulating the collectible card game, one of the more important aspects of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is earning or purchasing new cards that players can use to build a better deck and compete at higher levels. As you'd expect, you can quickly build up a massive expense sheet if you're buying everything, so when deals come around, players are smart to take advantage of them. Earlier this week, the first big bundle of 2024 was seemingly leaked, giving players a good idea of what they'll be spending their hard-earned Gems on.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 2024 New Year Bundle Leak

DATAMINED LEAKS: A "2024 New Years Bundle" is coming soon, featuring 30 Master Packs, a Deck Case and Wallpaper#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/6uITlXGQi3 — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) December 26, 2023

This bundle leak comes from @MasterDuelSite on Twitter. The account has become a great resource for the community with both leaked information and deck-building guides, among other helpful resources. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take this leak with a hefty grain of salt, but it does seem more likely to be true than a random person on social media making the claim. Either way, we'll know soon enough as the 2024 New Year's Bundle will likely be available in-game very soon.

As far as what's in the bundle, MasterDuelSite says players will get "30 Master Packs, a Deck Case, and Wallpaper." Unfortunately, we don't know how much the new pack will cost, though in the comments many players (including MasterDuelSite) believe that it'll be priced at 2,024 Gems, which would work out to 33% off the normal bundle price. Again, that price is far from guaranteed, but it does seem likely given that the bundle is celebrating the new year.

What is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

As mentioned, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the digital version of the real-world TCG. The game uses the rules up through 2021, meaning some of the newer mechanics might not yet be present in Master Duel. It's also worth noting that the game uses a different list of forbidden and limited cards to further differentiate itself from the real-world versions.

Since it's a digital game, you can also break down cards you don't need or want to turn into craft points. These can then be used to make cards that you'll actually use, making the process of getting the cards you want a bit easier.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.