Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Is a Hit and Helping Fans Channel Seto Kaiba

No one could have seen the success of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel coming. While the franchise is still a major player in the TCG scene, the franchise has wavered stateside with its anime and video games. It has done well with its loyal fanbase, but few ever expected to see the IP carry a game to the top of Steam… but is happening right now. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is reminding fans of how fun Duel Monsters can be, and it is even letting them tap into their inner Seto Kaiba.

For those unfamiliar with the release, well – get ready for a crash course. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a free game that focuses entirely on the Duel Monsters card game. The game, which the manga and anime introduced decades ago, has chugged along with a niche community that struggled against giants like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon. However, this new game has introduced hundreds of thousands to the game, and this online surge has made it easier than ever to take on opponents as Seto Kaiba would.

With its free-to-play entry and affordable passes, it is no wonder why Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has become a huge hit. The game is simple and has a unique presentation. Many have compared this game to a more accessible take on Magic Arena, and given Pokemon’s lackluster options to play its TCG online, Yu-Gi-Oh! is thriving in a big way.

As you can see below, fans new and old are finding themselves playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel daily at this point. Streaming platforms like Twitch have elevated the game’s profile, and even anime fans who never got into the TCG are now starting to wade into its depths. So truly, if you ever wanted to feel like Yugi’s peer, this is one game you have to check out.

What do you think of Yu-Gi-Oh! and its resurgence as of late? Have you tried out this new game yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

