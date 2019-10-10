Yu-Gi-Oh Getting Official Jewelry Line Including Millennium Puzzle, More

One of the focal points of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime franchise isn’t just the cards themselves, but the Egyptian mythology and magical surroundings that envelop it. Through the Millennium Puzzle, Yugi manages to share his body with an ancient pharaoh who assists him in winning card games and evading the Shadow Realm at the same time. Now, an official jewellery line is going to allow fans of the duel monsters franchise to acquire jewellery from the series itself in the form of the Millennium Items that determine that fate of the world within the franchise.

Twitter User AitaiKuji shared the details about the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! jewellery line from Super Groupies that allow a brand new way for fans to enter the series through gold plated items that were also wielded by numerous duelists during the first installment of the franchise:

The Millennium Items played a big part in the section of Yu-Gi-Oh’s anime that focused on Yugi Moto and his attempts to become the greatest duelist in the world. The series became a mad dash to obtain all of the items, which would grant its wielder unimaginable power, the likes of which would allow said user to take over the world if they so desired.

While Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters focused on magic and mystery, subsequent seasons tended to focus more on technology, dueling academies, and even alternate realities as the duels between deck wielders became more and more intense. While the Millennium Puzzle certainly didn’t have as much of a role to play later on in the franchise, they still are some of the most recognizable items from the franchise outside of the cards themselves.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.