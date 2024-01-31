Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Blu-ray Announced

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning was a bit hit through theaters last year, and now the movie has announced it is finally coming to home media and digital platforms! Digimon Adventure's second season came back with a brand new movie bringing back the second group of DigiDestined as adults for a new adventure. Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning was a new story set after the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, and now fans will soon be able to rewatch the newest movie as many times as they want as it gets ready for its official home media release.

Shout! Studios and Toei Animation have announced a new deal for Shout! to release Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning for physical and digital platforms in the United States and Canada. Precise platforms have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but the film will be making its home media debut some time later this year. Shout! Studios has been the home media distributor for many of the Digimon film releases in the past like Digimon Adventure tri., and fans are likely aware of the kinds of quality that this new release will have as well!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Digimon's New Movie Comes Home

It's yet to be announced when exactly Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be hitting shelves and digital, but they will be launching in 2024. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya returned from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. Brian Donovan, who voiced Daisuke Motomiya in the original Digimon Adventure 02 TV anime, returned to lead the English dub along with many other new and returning stars.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is teased as such, "It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

Are you excited for the Digimon Adventure 02 movie to come to home media? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!