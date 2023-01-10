Yuri on Ice Movie Shares 2023 Status Update

It has been a hot minute since the world has heard from Yuri on Ice. Years ago, Studio MAPPA was brought to the world stage when it released the ice-skating anime. The original series was a hit from episode one, and during its run, Yuri on Ice grew to dominate the industry. In fact, the series still stands as one of the best sports anime ever, and there is more of Yuri on Ice coming this way. And yes, we do have an update on the anime's first film now that 2023 is here.

Of course, there is good news and bad news as is always the case with Yuri on Ice. The good news is that the IP chose to update us at all in 2023. And the bad news? Well, it is that the update is the same one we've gotten for years now.

The official website for Yuri on Ice updated upon the new year, and it was there fans were treated with the same spiel they have heard before. Studio MAPPA says work is moving forward on Ice Adolesence behind the scenes, but that is all they can share. At this point, no firm release window has been secured, so MAPPA is working on the Yuri on Ice move whenever possible.

Of course, this update has fans down, and you can hardly blame them. This update first appeared in 2020, and it was shared at the start of 2021 and 2022. Now, the notice has been shared again, and some fans are wondering whether Yuri on Ice will ever get its movie. But just like Viktor, fans are hoping out hope for a miracle on ice!

