Yuri on Ice Marks Sixth Anniversary with Victor x Yuri Art

Yuri on Ice might be keeping quiet these days, but the anime was once considered one of the best in the industry. MAPPA brought the show to life six years ago and took the world by storm with its LGBTQ romance and fluid animation. These days, the series is mostly shy, but it pops up every now and then with updates. So of course, fans are hyped to see some special anniversary artwork circulating social media.

The update went live courtesy of MAPPA as the studio is still working on the anime behind the scenes. As you can see below, the new poster highlights Yuri and Victor at an event as the couple waits for the judges’ scores to come through.

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1498595464555470848?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see, Victor is dressed up in a slim suit, and his silver hair is styled back in a professional manner. He is donning a KN95 mask as a nod to the ongoing pandemic, and the same can be said for Yuri. The skater is dressed in a loose sports zip-up, and his dark hair is drenched in sweat. You can tell Yuri looks a bit worried about his score as he rests one hand on Victor’s leg, but his coach seems rather confident in the whole event. And of course, the skating icons are behind photographed by the press while the pair wait on pins and needles.

Of course, fans know the feeling, and Yuri on Ice is to thank. After all, fans have waited six long years for the anime to make a comeback. After season one wrapped in December 2016, all eyes turned to Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence. The movie was meant to debut in 2019, but it was then delayed to an unknown date. The pandemic only further complicated its schedule, so fans aren’t sure when the movie will be going live. But for now, special artwork like this will keep the fandom marching on.

What do you think of this latest update on the ice-skating series? Are you excited for Yuri on Ice to release its big movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.