Zack Snyder Confirms One of His Netflix Projects Has Been Scrapped

Zack Snyder has some bad news for fans of his Army of the Dead universe. The filmmaker told Total Film that the animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which was supposed to debut on Netflix following Army of Dead and Army of Thieves, has been scrapped. According to Snyder, much of the work on the series has already been completed — so much so that it could be watched "even in its crazy animatic form."

"We did all the scripts and the animatics, and all the voices are recorded," Snyder said. "So, you could watch it, even in its crazy animatic form — you can watch the whole run."

This update about Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas comes after Snyder revealed earlier this year the project had been stalled for what he described at the time as technical reasons.

"I will say that there's been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated thing," Snyder said back in March. "For technical reasons it went of the rail a little bit." He added at the time that his other animated project, Twilight of the Gods, was still progressing.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas was set to chronicle the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confronted the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. The series would have starred Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell in their feature roles as well as Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Harry Lennix (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick...Boom!), Jena Malone (Antebellum), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks).

Snyder Also Confirmed that Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon Are In The Same Shared Universe

In the same interview, Snyder revealed that Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas would have revealed that the Army of the Dead universe is connected to the same world of his upcoming film, Rebel Moon thanks to a portal to another dimension.

"Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie." Snyder explained. "There's actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did... At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So, it's definitely a shared universe."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 22nd.