Army of the Dead's Matthias Schweighofer Wants Ludwig Dieter to Return

Matthias Schweighofer tells us that we “hopefully” haven’t seen the last of Ludwig Dieter in the Army of the Dead franchise.

Netflix may be taking a break from the Army of the Dead Universe with Zack Snyder focusing on the upcoming Rebel Moon, but that doesn't mean the future of the franchise has left the minds of fans. Army of the Dead has already released a prequel that focuses on Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighofer), and it was probably just as adored as its predecessor. Fans have been wanting to see more of Dieter in the upcoming Army of the Dead sequel, and Schweighofer is in agreement. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for his upcoming Netflix movie Heart of Stone, the actor revealed that he has hopefully not seen the last of Ludwig Dieter.

"Uh, hopefully not, you know, knock on wood and I would love to see him back. We can't let him go. I love this character," Scheighofer told us. "But, in case if he's not coming back and that's what's great. We have Jack of Hearts and Jack of Hearts is such an amazing dude, you know, the guy who falls in love with the computer system. Taking care of his relationship and you can watch it on Netflix with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It's crazy. This is like, pretty cool too."

Zack Snyder Confirms Title of Army of the Dead 2

Snyder recently revealed that the title for his upcoming Army of the Dead sequel is actually Planet of the Dead, and he also teased some other stuff. In the interview, he teased that Ludwig Dieter could return for the upcoming sequel.

"The real adventure would be to see what happened to [Ludwig] when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don't see him die on camera, and there's still some time left. I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 — aka Planet of the Dead — but let's just say that there's a chance Dieter survives."

What was Army of the Dead About?

Here's of Netflix describes Army of the Dead: "From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all."

Army of the Dead features a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

Both Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves are exclusively streaming on Netflix now. There is also an anime project in development called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas as well as the aforementioned sequel, Planet of the Dead. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Army of the Dead franchise as we learn them.

