Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Prequel Comic Announced by Titan Comics

Titan Comics is publishing a prequel comic for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The prolific filmmaker is bringing his Rebel Moon universe to Netflix in December, starting with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The film boasts an all-star cast including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Staz Nair, and Cleopatra Coleman. As for the upcoming comic, Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe debuts January 2024 and is based on a story by Zack Snyder, and written by Eisner-nominated Mags Visaggio (Kim & Kim, Transformers vs. The Visionaries) with art by Clark Bint (Killtopia, Murder Most Mundane) and colors by Francesco Segala.

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe takes place five years before the events of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and should provide fans eager to learn more about this world ample opportunity to do just that. "I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Zack Snyder. "In Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion."

Mags Visaggio describes the book as a "Shakespearean tragedy...It's all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It's a story about failure and the consequences of failure."

What is Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon prequel comic about?

The description of Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe is below:

Set 5 years before the events depicted in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the comic House of the Bloodaxe provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family's history.

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe #1 goes on sale January 10, 2024. You can find covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Rafael Albuquerque, Baldemar Rivas, and Andrea Olimpieri, as well as interior art by Clark Bint and Francesco Segala, below.