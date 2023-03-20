Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Anime Stalled at Netflix

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is still alive at Netflix. In 2020, the streamer announced Snyder’s Las Vegas-set zombie heist movie would spawn a live-action film prequel — 2021’s Army of Thieves — and an anime spin-off series expanding the Army of the Dead universe. Despite the lack of updates since announcing the star-studded voice cast, Snyder revealed in a new interview that the stalled Army of the Dead anime remains in the works as he develops the Norse mythology-inspired anime Twilight of the Gods and his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon for Netflix.

“I will say that there’s been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated thing. For technical reasons, it went off the rail a little bit,” Snyder told The Nerd Queens, adding that “Twilight of the Gods, on the other hand, has been forging ahead incredibly well and it’s looking amazing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a commitment to two anime series and the two-part Rebel Moon at Netflix, Snyder said the Army Universe is “still alive and well in my mind.”

“I know exactly what I would do,” the director said of a potential live-action Army of the Dead sequel. “It really depends on how we try and figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and the Rebel Moon Universe. It’s not a small-time commitment to Rebel Moon stuff, because a sci-fi thing like this — at this scale — does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense, and it’s a very interconnected world.”

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.

Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell will reprise their feature roles in the anime series, which has also cast Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Harry Lennix (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Jena Malone (Antebellum), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks).

Snyder serves as executive producer with Deborah Snyder (Watchmen) and Wesley Coller (300) for The Stone Quarry alongside Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Netflix’s Trese) and Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves writer Shay Hatten. Snyder is directing two episodes of the anime, with Oliva showrunning and directing two episodes.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Deaduniverse with both an international prequel, as well as exploring thevisually dynamic world of animation,” Snyder said in a statement when announcing the anime spin-off. “It’sbeen a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this asbig of an IP as we do.”

Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves are streaming now on Netflix.