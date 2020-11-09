WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Shows Pokemon Love with Adorable Cosplay

✖

WWE superstar Zelina Vega is always turning heads with her cosplay, and she recently showed Pokemon some love with some adorable takes on the series. To celebrate the Halloween holiday in particular, Vega released a series of cosplay featuring her takes on popular characters from comic books, video games and more and this included Pokemon. With tons of potential characters and monsters to draw inspiration from, Vega surprised with two wild picks. Taking on both Nurse Joy (a character that has seen many different iterations in the anime over the years), and Mr. Mime, Vega went all out with her Pokemon cosplay.

While Vega has shown the Pokemon franchise some love in the past with her take on the Gym Leader Nessa from Pokemon Sword, this double dose of Nurse Joy and Mr. Mime were a big hit with fans of both the WWE and Pokemon franchises. First, here's Vega's take on Nurse Joy she shared with fans on her Instagram page:

And here's her surprising take on Mr. Mime:

As for what kind of cosplay Vega hopes to bring to Wrestlemania 36, she opened up about her hopes with ComicBook.com's Connor Casey, "I think Queen Akasha from Queen of the Damned is a WrestleMania look, the right kind of WrestleMania look," Vega said. "Because I've been doing a lot of them recently more and more because we have to do it at home, but I did Loba from Apex, I did Sonya from Overwatch, D.Va from Overwatch, but I got to do Sonya for SummerSlam."

Elaborating further, Vega stated, "So I was like, 'You know what? Let's bring this flaring to her.' And I loved doing that. And especially Latina characters, I like that I can able to bring them into things and represent them that way as well."

What are some of your favorite Nurse Joy looks introduced in the anime over the years? Which Pokemon do you think Zelina Vega should bring to life through cosplay next? What are some of your favorite characters in the Pokemon franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!