‘Pokemon’ Finally Gave Brock His First Alolan Pokemon

Pokemon knows the perfect way to cheer up a trainer, and Brock discovered that for himself just recently. Over the weekend, Brock found himself gifted with a brand-new Pokemon, and it marks the first Alolan monster to join his hand.

In the most recent episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, fans were given a look at Brock and Misty in the Alola region at last. Despite showing up in the anime some time ago, the series finally brought the iconic pair to visit Ash for once, and it was there Brock met a certain Comfey.

As usual, Brock made sure his flirting game was on point as he vacationed, and it seemed to work out in his favor… somewhat. The anime ended its new episode with Nurse Joy gifting Brock a Comfey to thank him for helping her out, and the gym leader was more than happy to accept the gift.

Brock new Pokemon, Comfey

Nurse joy give it to him as thanks for helping her

With Comfey in his arsenal, Brock has an intriguing list of Pokemon on hand. The Alolan pocket monster may be the newest addition, but it is in good company alongside Sudowoodo, Crobat, Mega Steelix, and Geodude. The party must be one of the most well-groomed in the Pokemon universe, and the party doesn’t even account for his other friends. Back at the Pewter City Gym, Brock has creatures like Forrestress, Croagunk, and Chansey on his team.

As for Comfey, the Pokemon is noticeably different from Brock’s other friends in terms of stats. The rather adorable monster is a fairy-type, and its floral aesthetic might not vibe with Brock at first glance. Nurse Joy was quick to embrace the cutie when Pokemon embarked through the Alola region for the first time, and Brock will soon learn how helpful the Posy Picker Pokemon can really be.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”